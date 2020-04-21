Global  

Jill Wagner Unveils Real Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter's Name Army Grey

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Days after giving birth to her first child with David Lemanowicz, the Hallmark Channel actress reveals how her husband's 10-year-old daughter and their dogs react to the newest addition to the family.
