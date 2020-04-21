Jill Wagner Unveils Real Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter's Name Army Grey Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Days after giving birth to her first child with David Lemanowicz, the Hallmark Channel actress reveals how her husband's 10-year-old daughter and their dogs react to the newest addition to the family. 👓 View full article



