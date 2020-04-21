Global  

Travis Scott Officially Teams Up W/ Fortnite For New Concert Series

SOHH Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Travis Scott Officially Teams Up W/ Fortnite For New Concert SeriesHouston rapper Travis Scott is giving people reasons to stay indoors this coming weekend. The hip-hop heavyweight has teamed up with popular video game franchise Fortnite for a series of in-game shows. Travis Scott Is Coming To Fortnite According to reports, Scott’s presence will be felt in the game starting Friday. Cactus Jack is helping […]

The post Travis Scott Officially Teams Up W/ Fortnite For New Concert Series appeared first on .
Credit: Sohomen - Published
News video: Travis Scott is going on tour in 'Fortnite'

Travis Scott is going on tour in 'Fortnite' 01:00

 The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour, which is planned from April 23-25. According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total.

