Travis Scott Officially Teams Up W/ Fortnite For New Concert Series

Houston rapper Travis Scott is giving people reasons to stay indoors this coming weekend. The hip-hop heavyweight has teamed up with popular video game franchise Fortnite for a series of in-game shows. Travis Scott Is Coming To Fortnite According to reports, Scott’s presence will be felt in the game starting Friday. Cactus Jack is helping […]



Houston rapper Travis Scott is giving people reasons to stay indoors this coming weekend. The hip-hop heavyweight has teamed up with popular video game franchise Fortnite for a series of in-game shows. Travis Scott Is Coming To Fortnite According to reports, Scott's presence will be felt in the game starting Friday. Cactus Jack is helping […]

