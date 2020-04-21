A-Rod + Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez Ready To Purchase One Of NY Yankees’ Biggest Rival Teams Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Former New York Yankees star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez and Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez are gearing up to drop big stacks. Reports have generated claiming the engaged couple want to make a bid to purchase the New York Mets. A-Rod and J. Lo Ready Want The Mets According to reports, the duo have retained JPMorgan Chase […]



The post A-Rod + Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez Ready To Purchase One Of NY Yankees’ Biggest Rival Teams appeared first on . Former New York Yankees star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez and Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez are gearing up to drop big stacks. Reports have generated claiming the engaged couple want to make a bid to purchase the New York Mets. A-Rod and J. Lo Ready Want The Mets According to reports, the duo have retained JPMorgan Chase […]The post A-Rod + Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez Ready To Purchase One Of NY Yankees’ Biggest Rival Teams appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vas Drimalitis (Missing Baseball) Save us A-Rod and J Lo. You’re Mets fans’ only hope! https://t.co/ECMWqnY9J1 2 hours ago Amazin' Avenue A-Rod and J Lo could be stepping in to bid on the Mets. https://t.co/4kOvcCMScf 2 hours ago dsl_32 Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez might want to buy the NY Mets https://t.co/aH0N7DGXev @UrinatingTree @FivePointsVids waste of money #LOLMets 3 hours ago Amazin' Avenue News broke late last night that A-Rod and J Lo could be moving closer to placing a bid to buy the Mets. Catch up on… https://t.co/xkZu3CLxG1 3 hours ago CarbonCraft Ltd ® J. Lo’s Youth Secrets 👇🏻 https://t.co/tBpDeaKgnI — #JenniferLopez #JLo #fashion #MusicForHope #music #performance… https://t.co/VcB2yfaqiJ 3 hours ago CanoeShowbiz Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, a world-renowned entertainer, are looking to raise capital in an at… https://t.co/hHx8c7p77C 4 hours ago SOHH A-Rod + Jennifer "J. Lo" Lopez Ready To Purchase One Of NY Yankees' Biggest Rival Teams https://t.co/midrRrggCi https://t.co/eHkv6FeCHG 4 hours ago ANDREW☘️ RT @985TheSportsHub: Report: A-Rod, J'Lo interested in buying the New York Mets: https://t.co/tiOUQ2UZjp 5 hours ago