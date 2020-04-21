Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's BFF Showdown Takes an Unexpected Turn

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's BFF Showdown Takes an Unexpected Turn

E! Online Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are best friends--or so they thought. The Thunder Force stars put their 20-year friendship to the test during Monday's at-home episode of The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maniac906

as good as it gets!! RT @EW: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's BFF challenge gets comically awkward https://t.co/o9LuPj7OgU 6 minutes ago

EW

Entertainment Weekly Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's BFF challenge gets comically awkward https://t.co/o9LuPj7OgU 11 minutes ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment They've been friends for 20 years but this challenge proved that they might be 'non-friends'. They later revealed t… https://t.co/78yFft4X4R 6 hours ago

TheRealLilXza

LiL'Silver BFF Showdown with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer https://t.co/97wja47Co2 via @YouTube 8 hours ago

sarah052794

Fanfictionwritertvseries Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer Are Lifelong Friends-Turned-Superhe... https://t.co/n1myl1cO8e via @YouTube 8 hours ago

garapokopink

９２９ Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer Are Lifelong Friends-Turned-Superhe... https://t.co/P0y1C1HsbO #FallonAtHome 8 hours ago

sarah052794

Fanfictionwritertvseries BFF Showdown with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer https://t.co/N8GodS3OLB via @YouTube 8 hours ago

Carolynr8131

CarolynRobo @jimmyfallon I loved the Octavia Spencer & Melissa McCarthy interview, it was really funny. & the “actor kids and… https://t.co/ihj1qHAzbR 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.