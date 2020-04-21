Global  

Royal Family Members Wish Queen Elizabeth II a Happy 94th Birthday

E! Online Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Happy birthday, Queen Elizabeth! Her Majesty turned 94 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate, members of the Royal Family posted tributes to The Queen on social media....
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: The Queen cancels birthday for the first time in 68-year reign

The Queen cancels birthday for the first time in 68-year reign 01:09

 Here's how and where Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 94th birthday.

