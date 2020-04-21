Fabolous Has A Burning Scottie Pippen Question After Watching ESPN’s The Last Dance: “Who Is At Fault?” Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

New York rap veteran Fabolous really soaked in last Sunday’s “The Last Dance” two-episode premiere. The hip-hop entertainer has shared his take from the must-watch docu-series centered on the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls. Fabolous Needs Answers This week, Fab hit up his social media pages to share his thoughts on former Bulls player Scottie Pippen‘s second […]



The post Fabolous Has A Burning Scottie Pippen Question After Watching ESPN’s The Last Dance: “Who Is At Fault?” appeared first on . New York rap veteran Fabolous really soaked in last Sunday’s “The Last Dance” two-episode premiere. The hip-hop entertainer has shared his take from the must-watch docu-series centered on the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls. Fabolous Needs Answers This week, Fab hit up his social media pages to share his thoughts on former Bulls player Scottie Pippen‘s second […]The post Fabolous Has A Burning Scottie Pippen Question After Watching ESPN’s The Last Dance: “Who Is At Fault?” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 day ago Skip Bayless: Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf were the true villains who broke up the '98 Bulls 06:55 Last night on ESPN Michael Jordan's new documentary 'The Last Dance' premiered which highlighted MJ's final season with the Chicago Bulls. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf were the true villains who broke up the one of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled. You Might Like

Tweets about this SOHH 2.0 RT @sohh: Fabolous Has A Burning Scottie Pippen Question After Watching ESPN's The Last Dance: "Who Is At Fault?" https://t.co/XSKDToocxS h… 3 hours ago SOHH Fabolous Has A Burning Scottie Pippen Question After Watching ESPN's The Last Dance: "Who Is At Fault?"… https://t.co/yLHk7YhIW0 5 hours ago