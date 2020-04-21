Belle & Sebastian Share Collaborative Isolation Piece 'Protecting The Hive' Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch it now...



*Belle And Sebastian* have shared their two-part collaborative project 'Protecting The Hive'.



The project began as a route out of self-isolation, a creative endeavour that utilised the community that exists around the band.



Alessandra Lupo joins with singer Stuart Murdoch to narrate the resulting film, while the visuals - directed by Kenny MacLeod - show an eerily quiet Glasgow.



A work that focusses on loneliness and companionship, 'Protecting The Hive' comes with some newly recorded music.



A two-part clip, you can check it out below.



But wait, that's not all: Stuart Murdoch is also hosting weekly meditation classes... join in *HERE.*



