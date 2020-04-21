Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Belle & Sebastian Share Collaborative Isolation Piece 'Protecting The Hive'

Belle & Sebastian Share Collaborative Isolation Piece 'Protecting The Hive'

Clash Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Belle & Sebastian Share Collaborative Isolation Piece 'Protecting The Hive'Watch it now...

*Belle And Sebastian* have shared their two-part collaborative project 'Protecting The Hive'.

The project began as a route out of self-isolation, a creative endeavour that utilised the community that exists around the band.

Alessandra Lupo joins with singer Stuart Murdoch to narrate the resulting film, while the visuals - directed by Kenny MacLeod - show an eerily quiet Glasgow.

A work that focusses on loneliness and companionship, 'Protecting The Hive' comes with some newly recorded music.

A two-part clip, you can check it out below.

But wait, that's not all: Stuart Murdoch is also hosting weekly meditation classes... join in *HERE.*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

matadorrecords

Matador Records RT @ClashMagazine: Eerily beautiful - @bellesglasgow share two-part clip for collaborative project 'Protecting The Hive'... https://t.co/V… 45 minutes ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Eerily beautiful - @bellesglasgow share two-part clip for collaborative project 'Protecting The Hive'...… https://t.co/3W6pF7QfFL 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.