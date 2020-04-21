A Lamb Gave Emoji Titles to Mariah Carey’s Biggest Songs and You Know She Loved It Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A dedicated Lamb transformed 21 Mariah Carey song titles into emoji and Mariah absolutely loved it. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mariah Fan A Lamb Gave Emoji Titles to Mariah Carey’s Biggest Songs and You Know She Loved It – Billboard https://t.co/RpKezkZ76M 4 hours ago Genexyz LLC A Lamb Gave Emoji Titles to Mariah Carey's Biggest Songs and You Know She Loved It A Mariah Carey fan turned 21 of… https://t.co/FUFc4qDAAh 3 days ago Jan Jansen Music A Lamb Gave Emoji Titles to Mariah Carey’s Biggest Songs and You Know She Loved It https://t.co/m49Lty85tZ… https://t.co/oSrAI2ioys 3 days ago