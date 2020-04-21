Global  

Fox & Friends Host Ainsley Earhardt Worries What Trump’s Immigration Ban Means For Her Daughter’s Au Pair

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 April 2020
Fox News’ *Ainsley Earhardt* was very concerned about how President *Donald Trump’s* immigration ban will impact foreign people assisting with child care in America.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Decides To Temporarily Suspend Immigrations To The US

Trump Decides To Temporarily Suspend Immigrations To The US 00:32

 President Donald Trump announced he would enact a temporary suspension of immigration to the U.S. Jeff Sessions supports the move, saying “foreigners” shouldn’t take the jobs of Americans. According to Business Insider, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has also supported cutting off immigration....

