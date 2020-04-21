President Donald Trump announced he would enact a temporary suspension of immigration to the U.S. Jeff Sessions supports the move, saying “foreigners” shouldn’t take the jobs of Americans. According to Business Insider, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has also supported cutting off immigration....
You Might Like
Tweets about this
JoanB OMG! MY Au PAIR from another country! How will I manage?
Fox & Friends Host Ainsley Earhardt Worries What Trump… https://t.co/kdh5bptoIt 6 minutes ago
Leo Clavel Ainsley of Fox & Friends refuses to hire Americans??
https://t.co/C71PeTPQ2N 1 hour ago
joe trader RT @jeremymbarr: Fox & Friends Host Ainsley Earhardt Worries What Trump’s Immigration Ban Means For Her Daughter’s Au Pair https://t.co/qGn… 1 hour ago
Al Johnson Fox & Friends Host Ainsley Earhardt Worries What Trump’s Immigration Ban Means For Her Daughter’s Au Pair https://t.co/9bUYtwbqNM #SmartNews1 hour ago