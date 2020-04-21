Global  

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network launch delayed due to coronavirus

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Chip and Joanna Gaines fans will have to wait a bit longer for the launch of the couple's upcoming Magnolia Network.
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Launch to be Delayed!

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Launch to be Delayed! 00:46

 Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have had to delay the launch of their Magnolia Network due to the coronavirus pandemic. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

