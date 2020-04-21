This Video of Stanley Tucci Making a Cocktail Is Going Viral! Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Devil Wears Prada‘s Stanley Tucci is going viral for this video of himself making a cocktail – specifically, a Negroni. This video kicks off with Stanley asking Felicity Blunt, his wife and sister of Emily Blunt, if she’d like a cocktail. As smooth jazz plays in the background, Stanley mixes a double shot of [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published -939 seconds ago Stanley Tucci Teaches the Internet How to Make a Negroni 00:52 Stanley Tucci Teaches the Internet How to Make a Negroni A video uploaded to Tucci's Instagram starts with the actor asking his wife, Felicity Blunt, if she'd like a Negroni. She says yes, and Tucci begins the process of making the drink as smooth jazz plays in the background. First, he puts ice in a... You Might Like

Tweets about this Ash RT @Rachael_Conrad: May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass be a blessing upon your twitter feed. https://t.co/62R1Tj… 2 seconds ago