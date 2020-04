Gabby Barrett’s ‘I Hope’ Tops Country Airplay, As Women Hit a 24-Year High On Hot Country Songs Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Barrett scores first No. 1 on Country Airplay by a solo-woman since Carly Pearce in 2017. 👓 View full article

