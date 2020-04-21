Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hallmark star Jill Wagner explains why she gave her daughter a ‘patriotic name’

Hallmark star Jill Wagner explains why she gave her daughter a ‘patriotic name’

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Jill Wagner’s life “is finally complete.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TRUMPMOVEMENTUS

TRUMP MOVEMENT Hallmark star Jill Wagner explains why she gave her daughter a ‘patriotic name’ https://t.co/ekuO1soZCd #FoxNews 1 hour ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Hallmark star Jill Wagner explains why she gave her daughter a ‘patriotic name’ | Fox News https://t.co/rY7iBnm1m8 1 hour ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Hallmark star Jill Wagner explains why she gave her daughter a ‘patriotic name’" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/uwfS8ez1Vh 1 hour ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Congrats to Hallmark star Jill Wagner on the birth of her baby girl! Find out her unique name here: https://t.co/QdiJujjlb7 10 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Hallmark Star @jillwagner Welcomes Daughter Army Gray — Why She Wanted a 'Patriotic Name' https://t.co/VETMaZYaGR 11 hours ago

ludovicchoupo

ludovic choupo Hallmark star Jill Wagner welcomes baby daughter Army Gray https://t.co/eTCRSXoB7S via @DailyMailCeleb 12 hours ago

naturellebella

jessica 🌿 RT @jillwagnerweb: Update: Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes Daughter Army Gray — Why She Wanted a 'Patriotic Name' https://t.co/n5zaWmfR0… 16 hours ago

jillwagnerweb

JILL-WAGNER.COM Update: Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes Daughter Army Gray — Why She Wanted a 'Patriotic Name' https://t.co/n5zaWmfR03 #jillwagner 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.