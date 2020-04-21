Global  

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Calls to Reopen Country: ‘There Are More Important Things Than Living’

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick doubled down on his previous comment that senior citizens should risk their lives to save the U.S. economy on Monday and told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that "there are more important things than living."
