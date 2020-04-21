Global  

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Son Archie Video Call Queen Elizabeth II on Her Birthday

E! Online Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth received a virtual birthday surprise from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Joined by their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids 01:27

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a letter they will have "no corroboration and zero engagement" with the publications. Tabloids include 'The Express,' 'The Sun,' 'The Mirror' and 'The Daily Mail.' Harry and Meghan added...

