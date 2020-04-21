Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Son Archie Video Call Queen Elizabeth II on Her Birthday
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Queen Elizabeth received a virtual birthday surprise from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Joined by their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cease Contact With Major British Tabloids The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a letter they will have "no corroboration and zero engagement" with the publications. Tabloids include 'The Express,' 'The Sun,' 'The Mirror' and 'The Daily Mail.' Harry and Meghan added...
