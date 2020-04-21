Tom Brady Cited for Violating Lockdown Rules With Outdoor Exercise

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been slapped with a citation after he was spotted breaking into a park that is closed amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Recent related videos from verified sources Indian police punished lockdown violators



INDIA - India has just started a three-week nationwide lockdown, but many residents don't comply, so the police resorted to physical punishment for the violators. Baton-wielding police officers have.. Credit: Newsvia English Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago Kid Takes Judo Class in her Yard via Video Call During Coronavirus Lockdown



This girl kept up with her judo practice even during coronavirus lockdown. She took the class via video call while exercising in her yard. Her coach motivated her, and she followed his instructions.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:25 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Police enforcement of lockdown exercise rules 'a mess', says SDLP's Eastwood SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said rules on exercise being enforced by the PSNI during the coronavirus lockdown are "a mess".

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this