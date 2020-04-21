Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Venom 2' Release Date Moved Back By Over 8 Months, Full Title Revealed

'Venom 2' Release Date Moved Back By Over 8 Months, Full Title Revealed

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to Venom, has been moved back by over eight months amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The press release for the date change also revealed the full title to be Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film was supposed to be released on October 2, 2020, but will now be [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

malikshepherd13

Malik Shepherd Nasir RT @DanielRPK: VENOM 2's official title is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it now moved it's release date from Oct 2, 2020 to June 25, 202… 15 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.