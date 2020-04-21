Global  

Rose McGowan's Debut Album Is Premiering This Week

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Rose McGowan is about to release her debut album, Planet 9. The 46-year-old entertainer has been working on the album for five years. “When I was a small child going through tough times, I created a utopian world in my mind and I named it Planet 9. I felt safe on this invented planet of [...]
