'Friends' Cast Invites Fans To Reunion Special To Benefit All In Challenge

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The entire cast of Friends is teaming up for the All In Challenge! Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer will be back together again for a Friends reunion show, and they’re inviting you to be part of it. “We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming

Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming 00:39

 The 'Friends' cast are offering fans a chance to join them at the filming of their reunion special in exchange for donations to charity, Jennifer Aniston has announced.

