De Blasio Says NYC Will Hold Ticker-Tape Parade for Health Care Workers When the City Reopens

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New York City Mayor *Bill de Blasio* has proposed a ticker tape parade honoring health care workers as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over and the city can reopen. New York City Mayor *Bill de Blasio* has proposed a ticker tape parade honoring health care workers as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over and the city can reopen. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 3 hours ago NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will Throw Parade For Health Care Workers 01:02 NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says City Will Throw Parade For Health Care Workers According to NBC News, de Blasio revealed that the event will happen when gathering restrictions are lifted. NBC adds that the parade will also honor other workers who are helping during the coronavirus pandemic. Bill de...