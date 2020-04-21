Global  

De Blasio Says NYC Will Hold Ticker-Tape Parade for Health Care Workers When the City Reopens

Mediaite Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
De Blasio Says NYC Will Hold Ticker-Tape Parade for Health Care Workers When the City ReopensNew York City Mayor *Bill de Blasio* has proposed a ticker tape parade honoring health care workers as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over and the city can reopen.
