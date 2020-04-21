Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sonu trends over Twitter for his old tweets

Sonu trends over Twitter for his old tweets

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Singer Sonu Nigam has been trending all through Tuesday, but for all the wrong reasons. A tweet that he posted three years ago suddenly resurfaced on social media drawing online ire. A section of the media even erreonously reported that the singer has been forced to deactivate his Twitter account owing to the cyber onslaught.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.