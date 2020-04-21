Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Michael Jordan Pledges His 'The Last Dance' Profits to Charity

Michael Jordan Pledges His 'The Last Dance' Profits to Charity

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Michael Jordan is giving away all his profits from The Last Dance docuseries. According to Forbes, the legendary basketball star is set to make between $3 million to $4 million from the ESPN series, which focuses on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997–98 season. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael Jordan The charities that Michael [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan's legacy is measured by his impact on other sports and people

Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan's legacy is measured by his impact on other sports and people 05:08

 While also being the most popular basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan's influence bleeds into not only other sports but into the lives of individuals. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this shows just how impactful his legacy is.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KaleJPhoto

Anodyne RT @ComplexSports: Michael Jordan pledges all of his 'Last Dance' docuseries profits to charity: https://t.co/bNB0Laf5A6 https://t.co/NOFR… 53 minutes ago

mimislittlelamb

Stay home ffs RT @JustJared: Michael Jordan will be donating all his profits from #TheLastDance to charity https://t.co/tw69CxmDtP 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Michael Jordan will be donating all his profits from #TheLastDance to charity https://t.co/tw69CxmDtP 1 hour ago

chicksintosport

chicksintosports RT @DNASportsTalk: Michael Jordan Pledges All of His #TheLastDance Docuseries Profits to Charity which estimates to be between $3M - $4M… 6 hours ago

DNASportsTalk

DNASportsTalk Michael Jordan Pledges All of His #TheLastDance Docuseries Profits to Charity which estimates to be between $3M - $… https://t.co/oBbnZpxUpY 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.