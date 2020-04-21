Michael Jordan Pledges His 'The Last Dance' Profits to Charity

Michael Jordan is giving away all his profits from The Last Dance docuseries. According to Forbes, the legendary basketball star is set to make between $3 million to $4 million from the ESPN series, which focuses on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997–98 season. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael Jordan The charities that Michael [...] 👓 View full article



