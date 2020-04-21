Global  

Amara La Negra Transforms Her Living Room Into a Club for Billboard Live At-Home Concert

Billboard.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Amara La Negra turned her living room into "Club Amara," with a full production that included a DJ, lights, smoke and back-to-back Amara hits, for her Billboard Live At-Home concert on Tuesday (April 21).
