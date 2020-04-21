Global  

Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome First Child Together!

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Congrats are in order for Jodie Turner-Smith and husband Joshua Jackson – they just welcomed their first child! The newly married couple, who tied the knot in December, have welcomed a baby girl, People first reported. The baby’s due date was in the end of March. “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” a [...]
