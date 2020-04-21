Global  

Warner Bros. sends ‘Scoob!’ straight to on-demand

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The animated Scooby-Doo film “Scoob!” will bypass theaters and premiere directly on digital platforms, Warner Bros. said Tuesday, making it the latest studio to experiment with an on-demand release during the pandemic shutdown. “Scoob!” had originally been set to open in theaters on May 15. But instead, on the same date, […]
