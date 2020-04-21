Jake Tapper Laments Disappointing VA Covid-19 Study That Found More Deaths, No Benefit from Hydroxychloroquine: ‘This Is Crappy News’

Jake Tapper laments disappointing VA Covid-19 study found more deaths, no benefits from hydroxychloroquine treatment touted by President Trump : 'This is crappy news'

You Might Like

Tweets about this andreasbriel RT @Mediaite: Jake Tapper Laments Disappointing VA Covid-19 Study That Found More Deaths, No Benefit from Hydroxychloroquine: 'This Is Crap… 6 minutes ago The News Commentary Podcast - The Malliard Report RT @paeznyc: Jake Tapper Laments Disappointing VA Covid-19 Study That Found More Deaths, No Benefit from Hydroxychloroquine: ‘This Is Crapp… 9 minutes ago Margie Jake Tapper Laments Disappointing VA Covid-19 Study That Found More Deaths, No Benefit from Hydroxychloroquine: ‘Th… https://t.co/9VbKBnHf1y 10 minutes ago Reed F. Richardson Nationwide VA study finds hydroxychloroquine fails as therapeutic for Covid-19 — in fact, more deaths & zero benefi… https://t.co/LE9voSJnaP 13 minutes ago Al Tompkins The drug that #potus kept promoting as a possible treatment for COVID-19 has now been NO help and could even be har… https://t.co/xraxHSkVMk 20 minutes ago Mediaite Jake Tapper Laments Disappointing VA Covid-19 Study That Found More Deaths, No Benefit from Hydroxychloroquine: 'Th… https://t.co/Ngsgns6SHi 27 minutes ago