Tapper Smacks Down de Blasio’s Proposed Parade for Healthcare Workers: ‘One of the Stupidest Ideas I’ve Ever Heard’ Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

His proposal came up during a report from CNN's *Erica Hill* Tuesday afternoon, and *Jake Tapper* had a pretty blunt take. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this