Joshua Jackson Picks Up Essentials Before Welcoming Daughter With Jodie Turner-Smith

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Joshua Jackson wears a mask while stopping by a store to pick up some essential items in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 41-year-old actor obeyed the social distancing rules while waiting to go inside the store. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joshua Jackson It was revealed today that Joshua and wife Jodie [...]
