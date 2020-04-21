Global  

Royal Family Celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's 94th Birthday With Throwback Photos

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 94th birthday today, April 21 and to celebrated, the Royal Family has shared a ton of archive photos from her life. In the social media post, Her Majesty’s life is depicted in throwback photos with her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (aka the Queen Mum), as well [...]
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 94th Birthday Like the Rest of Us. On a Zoom Call With Family

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 94th Birthday Like the Rest of Us. On a Zoom Call With Family 01:24

 Queen Elizabeth is reportedly celebrating her birthday on Zoom with the Royal Family. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

