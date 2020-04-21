Prince died four years ago Tuesday (April 21), but his music continues to live on through his biggest hits.

You Might Like

Tweets about this nancyrubin RT @TheReal_KDubb: From ‘When Doves Cry’ to ‘Purple Rain’ & More, Which Prince Hit Makes You Go Crazy? Vote! https://t.co/VozCn2WZZ6 #music… 9 minutes ago K Dubb From ‘When Doves Cry’ to ‘Purple Rain’ & More, Which Prince Hit Makes You Go Crazy? Vote! https://t.co/VozCn2WZZ6 #music #feedly 9 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music From ‘When Doves Cry’ to ‘Purple Rain’ & More, Which Prince Hit Makes You Go Crazy? Vote! https://t.co/1c51sc5iuS… https://t.co/YEfyvPBh3R 33 minutes ago Joshua Hynes 4/21/2020 4 Years Ago Today, Prince Tragically Passed Away. His Name And Presence In The Music Industry Was Among O… https://t.co/omyDEBVYkB 2 hours ago Emma-Jane @ohsinnerman I was 13 for When Doves Cry and the Purple Rain album came out in time for my 14th birthday. It was my… https://t.co/EjuHxseD7V 6 hours ago Navdeep Singh @KiranManral @nistula Despite objections, he removed the bass from When Doves Cry just before its release. Became o… https://t.co/GlE0QwOhie 6 hours ago sarah RT @therevolution: 'When Doves Cry' extended version, from June, 1984. #tbt -- The music video was released on MTV in June 1984. It include… 8 hours ago BellyDancinHeffa RT @pressrewind75: More pics inside the “Prince & the Revolution - Purple Rain 1984-1985 World Tour” book. Here we get a two page pic of P… 2 days ago