Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kylie Jenner Is All Smiles as She Steps Out Sans Makeup to Visit Her Best Friend Stassie

Kylie Jenner Is All Smiles as She Steps Out Sans Makeup to Visit Her Best Friend Stassie

E! Online Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin' with no make-up on--that's when Kylie Jenner breaks the internet. The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star stepped out on Tuesday...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner Mocked Over No Makeup Look & Breaking Social Distancing Rules

Kylie Jenner Mocked Over No Makeup Look & Breaking Social Distancing Rules 03:04

 Kylie Jenner slammed for ignoring social distancing rules according to fans at least. Kourtney Kardashian reveals Rob Kardashian's birthday gift. Plus, Travis Scott's Fortnite show is officially happening. #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KimKardashian

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.