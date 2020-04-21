Kylie Jenner Is All Smiles as She Steps Out Sans Makeup to Visit Her Best Friend Stassie

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin' with no make-up on--that's when Kylie Jenner breaks the internet. The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star stepped out on Tuesday... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Hollywood Life - Published 6 hours ago Kylie Jenner Mocked Over No Makeup Look & Breaking Social Distancing Rules 03:04 Kylie Jenner slammed for ignoring social distancing rules according to fans at least. Kourtney Kardashian reveals Rob Kardashian's birthday gift. Plus, Travis Scott's Fortnite show is officially happening. #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KimKardashian