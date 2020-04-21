Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > BLACKPINK's Lisa Goes Viral With Sexy Dance Performance Video - Watch!

BLACKPINK's Lisa Goes Viral With Sexy Dance Performance Video - Watch!

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
BLACKPINK‘s Lisa is in your area! The 23-year-old “Kill This Love” superstar and girl group member appears in a new dance performance video from Lilifilm, which was uploaded on Monday (April 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blackpink The video, choreographed by Cheshir Ha, features Lisa dancing to the sound of 6LACK and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zerdazuhre

zerdazuhre🇹🇷 RT @JustJared: #BLACKPINK's Lisa goes viral with a hot dance performance video - watch! https://t.co/Xrk0Ii5Kvi 27 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.