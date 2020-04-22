Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Carmen Electra celebrates 48th birthday with throwback swimsuit pics

Carmen Electra celebrates 48th birthday with throwback swimsuit pics

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Carmen Electra is among the celebrities who have had to celebrate their birthdays differently this year due to the coronavirus quarantine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OnyeraM

Onyera Onyera Mucy1 RT @TMZ: Carmen Electra Celebrates 48th Birthday With Sexy Throwback Swimsuit Pics (via @Fox411) https://t.co/tPdIjFT2k8 2 days ago

StaceyGreen123_

Stacey Green RT @TMZ: Carmen Electra Celebrates 48th Birthday With Sexy Throwback Swimsuit Pics! (via @Fox411) https://t.co/z3GNXf81oX 3 days ago

TMZ

TMZ Carmen Electra Celebrates 48th Birthday With Sexy Throwback Swimsuit Pics! (via @Fox411) https://t.co/z3GNXf81oX 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.