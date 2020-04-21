Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > #JeffreeStarApproved Is No. 1 Trending on Twitter - Find Out Why!

#JeffreeStarApproved Is No. 1 Trending on Twitter - Find Out Why!

Just Jared Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Jeffree Star is making waves on Twitter for a good cause. The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics entrepreneur took to the social media platform on Tuesday (April 21) to announce that he’ll be helping as many people as possible amid the pandemic with the Cash app. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star “Drop [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pikachu61402

ruby @JeffreeStar I’m glad that #JeffreeStarApproved is #1 trending on Twitter rn ☺️💕 13 minutes ago

Davonne007

D.jv 🏀🧢 Who’s number ☝️ #Trending !?!? #JeffreeStarApproved @JeffreeStar https://t.co/5Al4blE4pc 19 minutes ago

mckayjoe

Joe McKay #JeffreeStarApproved is trending!! I love that you're looking after people in need! @JeffreeStar https://t.co/SwaN3J3MVz 29 minutes ago

stephct7

Stephanie T #jeffreestarapproved is trending @JeffreeStar Seriously the most amazing person ever!!! I wish I could meet you on… https://t.co/YjINGTTAoT 34 minutes ago

Jazzminlopez_

jazmin Lopez @JeffreeStar is trending #1 doing a good thing and helping those out in need 😍🥺 we appreciate you! ❤️ I hope I can… https://t.co/TLgBUo7X7C 36 minutes ago

Johnrae69

John Aeron #Chromatica #JeffreeStarApproved I want to say that @JeffreeStar is trending to the Philippines , that's the tweet . We love yo… https://t.co/XUeTlX8QWR 40 minutes ago

its_ch_ey

𝐶ℎ𝑒𝑦𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑒 #JeffreeStarApproved is trending number 1 on twitter!! 53 minutes ago

SarahPenrose9

Sarah Penrose When #JeffreeStarApproved is trending within an hour 🙌🏻 https://t.co/3Vg8cMkhUc 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.