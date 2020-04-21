JeffreeStarApproved Is No. 1 Trending on Twitter - Find Out Why!

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jeffree Star is making waves on Twitter for a good cause. The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics entrepreneur took to the social media platform on Tuesday (April 21) to announce that he’ll be helping as many people as possible amid the pandemic with the Cash app. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star “Drop [...] 👓 View full article

