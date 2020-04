Rafe Spall Blames Online Brainwashing After Laurence Fox Lashes Out Over 'White Privilege' Remarks Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The 'A Room with a View' actor claims his former co-star was radicalized online after the latter landed in hot water for lashing out over 'white privilege' remarks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Rafe Spall Blames Online Brainwashing After Laurence Fox Lashes Out Over 'White Privilege' Remarks… https://t.co/bXn6kfJMLb 5 days ago