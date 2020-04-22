Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tucker Carlson: If the Point of Trump’s Immigration Executive Order ‘Was to Protect American Jobs, It Failed’

Tucker Carlson: If the Point of Trump’s Immigration Executive Order ‘Was to Protect American Jobs, It Failed’

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Fox News' *Tucker Carlson* opened his show Tuesday night blasting the immigration executive order announced by President *Donald Trump* for having too many exceptions and not going further.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trump Tweets He Will Sign Executive Order Stopping Immigration Into United States

Trump Tweets He Will Sign Executive Order Stopping Immigration Into United States 00:26

 The president made the announcement late Monday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WesleyR51755261

Wesley Reeves RT @DailyCaller: Tucker Carlson says that President Trump's immigration EO will fail to protect American jobs unless it includes a ban on t… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.