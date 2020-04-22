Global  

Lockdown diaries: Karishma Tanna aces the inversion yoga pose

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Actors and celebrities have been busy honing new skills during the lockdown, and television actress Karishma Tanna is no different. She has aced the complicated inversion pose of yoga, going by her new social media post. In a photograph shared on Instagram, Karishma can be seen in hot pants and a sports bra pulling off the pose...
