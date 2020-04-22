Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Here's why Sonu Nigam is trending on Twitter

Here's why Sonu Nigam is trending on Twitter

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Singer Sonu Nigam has been trending all through Tuesday, but for all the wrong reasons. A tweet that he posted three years ago suddenly resurfaced on social media drawing online ire. A section of the media even erreonously reported that the singer has been forced to deactivate his Twitter account owing to the cyber...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mirza_here

Danish Mirza RT @bigotry_watch: While Bhakts are trending #WithYouSonuNigam, Sonu Nigam has made a video about how UAE is a great country and its people… 5 hours ago

ChibSingh

Vishal Chib🇮🇳 Moo--slims are trending "Arrest Sonu Nigam" for his arrest when he is in Gulf for his mild remark for Azan. Imagine… https://t.co/aagTuWVmOn 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.