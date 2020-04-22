Extraction | Randeep Hooda: Focused on bodyweight exercises, agility work

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Despite being armed with years of equestrian training, Randeep Hooda recalls being "daunted" to commence physical prep work with Chris Hemsworth for Extraction. The actor's fears were not unwarranted when one considers how Hemsworth punched his way through 22 Marvel films as the superhero Thor, only to go on and launch one of the... 👓 View full article

