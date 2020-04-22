Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Maya Hawke Says She's 'So Annoyed' at Her Parents' Generation Amid Global Health Crisis: 'They Really F--ked Us'

Maya Hawke Says She's 'So Annoyed' at Her Parents' Generation Amid Global Health Crisis: 'They Really F--ked Us'

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Maya Hawke is having a tough time with self-isolation. The 21-year-old Stranger Things actress and daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke opened up in an interview with Nylon. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maya Hawke “I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person, and this disease is [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dieter117

Derek St. John RT @JustJared: Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, says her parents' generation "really f--ked us" amid global health cris… 50 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, says her parents' generation "really f--ked us" amid global he… https://t.co/j2F2Lid2y3 54 minutes ago

JesusIsGod34

American Patriot Maya Hawke annoyed with her famous parents generation: 'They really f---ed us' https://t.co/Gy2P1RL1Ir Poor ⁦… https://t.co/AUoaQy1Wfv 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.