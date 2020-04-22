Global  

Sara Ali Khan: Would like to imbibe professionalism from Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Sara Ali Khan is all set to appear this Sunday on the upcoming episode of Zee Café's Starry Nights Gen Y. Khan was at her candid best as she shared secrets about her lifestyle while also shining a new perspective on life. Airing on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 10 PM, the show will see Sara and her mentor, Dinesh Vijan the producer...
