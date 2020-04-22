Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kartik Aaryan deletes video after backlash

Kartik Aaryan deletes video after backlash

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining fans through social media during lockdown, however one of his posts has landed him in some massive trouble. Over the weekend Kartik posted a video of him eating a badly made roti and jokingly punishing his sister for it, he had captioned the post, “No compromise on quality”. After facing backlash on social media, Kartik seems to have deleted the post.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kartik Aaryan can't compromise on food quality

Kartik Aaryan can't compromise on food quality 01:03

 One should head to actor Kartik Aaryan's social media accounts to get entertained amid the ongoing lockdown period. From posting hilarious pictures to making goofy videos and conducting interactive sessions, Kartik has been doing his best to lighten up the mood of people.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

popy002

Popy002 Kartik Aaryan DELETES video after Internet slams his controversial post | Hindi Movie News - Times of India https://t.co/GNSR1cu87f 10 minutes ago

Testrisha

Test_Sherlock acc test4 Kartik Deletes Post After Being Accused Of Trivialising Domestic Violence https://t.co/sHeHFdCx19 40 minutes ago

BulletinHours

Bulletin Hours Kartik Aaryan deletes video with sister after being called a misogynist. He has deleted the 'roti' video… https://t.co/OZByNHt0bw 50 minutes ago

TimesSwarnim

Swarnim Times Kartik Aaryan deletes ‘roti’ video with sister after Sona Mohapatra calls it ‘misogynistic content’… https://t.co/Trm3YSmvNh 1 hour ago

AkkianKohli

Akkian Pankaj kohli RT @htshowbiz: Kartik Aaryan’s TikTok with sister called out for misogyny by Sona Mohapatra: ‘It’s a slap in faces of victims of domestic v… 2 hours ago

JantaKaReporter

Janta Ka Reporter RT @bollywoodwalah: Here's why Kartik Aaryan is facing widespread condemnation, actor deletes #lockdown video after criticism via @JantaKaR… 2 hours ago

bollywoodwalah

Bollywoodwallah Here's why Kartik Aaryan is facing widespread condemnation, actor deletes #lockdown video after criticism via… https://t.co/fgtdCMH0L1 3 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English .@TheAaryanKartik faces backlash from netizens over controversial roti video, deletes it later #KartikAaryan https://t.co/67GmBvh8NO 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.