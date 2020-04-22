Arjun Rampal extends helping hand to provide PPE kits to BMC healthcare workers
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Actor Arjun Rampal along with his family have extended a helping hand in providing PPE kits to the hospitals, doctors and nurses to help them in the fight against coronavirus. He also urged people to donate 1 uniform for these corona warriors to keep them safe and healthy.
The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a...
