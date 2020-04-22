Global  

'Green Acres' sitcom star Tom Lester passes away

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Tom Lester, the actor who is famous for his role in the classic sitcom 'Green Acres', died on Monday due to Parkinson's disease complications. He was 81. The news of his demise was announced by his family, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

He died in the Nashville home of his fiancee and long-term caregiver, Jackie Peters, his...
