Keke Palmer Possibly Teases 'True Jackson, VP' 2021 Reboot

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Keke Palmer has big news – maybe! The 26-year-old star of the Nickelodeon teen sitcom True Jackson VP posted a video of herself on TikTok on Tuesday (April 21) dancing to the show’s theme song, which she co-wrote and sang, and has recently become a trending sound on the platform. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...] 👓 View full article

