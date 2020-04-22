Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'The View' Alum Paula Faris Denies Meltdown and Whoopi Goldberg Beef

'The View' Alum Paula Faris Denies Meltdown and Whoopi Goldberg Beef

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Unlike what had been reported, Paula shares in her new book that she and Whoopi had a mature talk with Whoopi about her decision to 'step back' from the morning show back in 2016.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Free_RT_

Free RT TV news 'The View' Alum Paula Faris Denies Meltdown and Whoopi Goldberg Beef https://t.co/MGco2BdJbX… https://t.co/TEzZG2NyYV 2 days ago

_Free_RT_

Free RT Entertainment 'The View' Alum Paula Faris Denies Meltdown and Whoopi Goldberg Beef https://t.co/RnbPs7wkhn… https://t.co/QtZ7f8WUyb 2 days ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz 'The View' Alum Paula Faris Denies Meltdown and Whoopi Goldberg Beef https://t.co/6NL4FloxN0 https://t.co/N2W5q7bRjf 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.