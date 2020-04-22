Global  

Bruce Willis' Daughter Spills Events Leading to Him Quarantining With Demi Moore Instead of Wife

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Weeks after it was revealed that the 'Die Hard' actor is self-isolating with his ex-wife, his daughter Scout reveals the real story behind why his wife Emma Heming missed out the chance to join them.
