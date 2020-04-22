Global  

Avril Lavigne Announces 'We Are Warriors' Charity Single Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Avril Lavigne is helping the cause amid the global health crisis. The 35-year-old “Keep Holding On” singer revealed that she will be releasing a charity single, called “We Are Warriors,” on Friday (April 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Avril Lavigne “Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Avril Lavigne announces charity single

Avril Lavigne announces charity single 01:00

 'Complicated' hitmaker Avril Lavigne has announced plans to release a charity single on Friday (24.04.20).

