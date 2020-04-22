Aaron Carter says he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first baby Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A baby is in Aaron Carter's future. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Doveish "Aaron Carter says he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first baby" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/0TMkluTkiN 7 minutes ago kristoferkawas Aaron Carter Says He and Girlfriend Melanie Martin Are Expecting Their First Child Together The singer shared the a… https://t.co/XZMiW3zVTE 7 minutes ago NewsVogue "Aaron Carter says he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first baby" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/RQSRBapm80 11 minutes ago ‎️‍🌈sunny day I always want the best for ppl, and I know it's not my place, but he has had a really rough go of it regarding ment… https://t.co/T82qN6K8G8 20 minutes ago Social Media Boost Aaron Carter says he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first baby https://t.co/x9Ewrwxp8P 23 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Aaron Carter says he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first baby" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/ja5FtjaP56 25 minutes ago Business & Money Aaron Carter says he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first baby https://t.co/yFAa8xFYLD 25 minutes ago Marie just Marie Aaron Carter Says He's Expecting His First Child with Girlfriend Melanie Martin https://t.co/RQTqPLJ6MB via @Yahoo… https://t.co/G5G2texyMn 31 minutes ago