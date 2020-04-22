Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Earth Day 2020: From Madhuri Dixit to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood shares important messages on the occasion

Earth Day 2020: From Madhuri Dixit to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood shares important messages on the occasion

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Earth Day 2020: From Madhuri Dixit to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood shares important messages on the occasionWe call this planet Mother Earth since it has given us all. And today the world celebrates Earth Day, what people are calling on social media- Earth Day 2020. It's impossible for Bollywood celebrities not to take to their social media accounts and wish their fans and everyone else on any special occasion so how could they stay...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Earth Day in lockdown: A chance to reimagine the future

Earth Day in lockdown: A chance to reimagine the future 02:51

 With millions of people breathing cleaner air on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, award-winning conservationists and filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert said lockdowns around the world have created a chance to reimagine relations with the natural world and for young people to continue pushing for...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.